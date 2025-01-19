ACME Solar Announces New Board Appointment and Governance Initiatives

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. ( (IN:ACMESOLAR) ).

ACME Solar Holdings Limited announced key developments following a board meeting on January 19, 2025. The board approved the appointment of Mr. Hemant Sahai as a Non-Executive Independent Director, subject to shareholder approval. In addition, the board ratified the ‘ACME Employee Stock Option Plan 2024’ and appointed M/s. DMK Associates as Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-2025. Furthermore, a draft Postal Ballot Notice was approved to seek shareholder approval for several material related party transactions with various subsidiary and promoter entities. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and operational structure, potentially affecting its market position and stakeholder relationships.

More about ACME Solar Holdings Ltd.

ACME Solar Holdings Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar power generation. It is based in Gurugram, Haryana, India, and is involved in developing, building, and operating solar power projects across the country.

YTD Price Performance: -6.26%

Average Trading Volume: 247,310

Current Market Cap: 138.1B INR

