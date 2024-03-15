Acme Gold Co. Announces Management Shake-up

Acme Gold Co. Ltd. (TSE:AGE) has released an update.

Acme Gold Company Limited announced key management changes following Mark Lotz’s resignation as director, CFO, and Secretary; he will continue as a financial advisor under a new agreement. The company appointed Jason Weber as the new CEO and President, and Donald Crossley as CFO and Secretary. In addition, the recent AGM saw all proposed resolutions passed, including director elections, auditor appointments, and stock option plan ratification.

