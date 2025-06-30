ACM Research Gains Approval for Share Offering

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

On June 28, 2025, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission for a private offering of ordinary shares to qualified buyers. The offering, which can proceed within 12 months, involves issuing up to 44.1 million shares, potentially raising RMB 4.5 billion (approximately $625 million), reflecting updates from recent employee stock option exercises.

Spark’s Take on ACMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACMR is a Outperform.

ACM Research is well-positioned in the semiconductor industry, with robust financial performance and strategic growth plans. While the technical analysis supports a positive trend, valuation metrics are moderate, and recent earnings call insights reveal both opportunities and challenges. The lack of a dividend yield and cash flow volatility are minor concerns.

More about ACM Research

ACM Research is a company operating in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the development and provision of advanced wafer processing solutions. Its primary products include tools for cleaning, electroplating, and other processing of semiconductor wafers, with a market focus on enhancing manufacturing efficiency and performance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,383,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.65B

