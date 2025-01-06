Aclarion, Inc. Raises Funds Through Stock Offering

Aclarion, Inc. ( (ACON) ) just unveiled an update.

Aclarion, Inc. announced the pricing of a registered direct offering of common stock, selling 3,380,276 shares at $0.142 per share to raise approximately $480,000. The proceeds will be used for market development, clinical evidence, product development, quality improvement, and general corporate purposes, with Dawson James Securities acting as the sole placement agent.

More about Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that utilizes Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The company focuses on the chronic low back pain market with its Nociscan platform, which helps physicians identify painful lumbar discs through noninvasive means.

YTD Price Performance: 109.86%

Average Trading Volume: 5,691,240

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.11M

