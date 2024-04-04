Aclara Resources Welcomes New Executive VP

Aclara Resources, Inc. (TSE:ARA) has released an update.

Aclara Resources Inc. has announced the strategic appointment of José Augusto Palma as its new Executive Vice President, set to begin on June 1, 2024. Palma, with a robust 17-year background in the mining sector and prior top-level experience at Hochschild Mining PLC, will be instrumental in advancing Aclara’s key projects in Chile and Brazil. His extensive experience in legal and operational permit approvals, as well as his involvement in significant capital market transactions, positions him as a valuable addition to Aclara’s senior management team.

