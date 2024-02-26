Aclara Resources Fully Acquires Carina Module

Aclara Resources, Inc. (TSE:ARA) has released an update.

Aclara Resources Inc. has achieved full ownership of the Carina Module mining rights after completing the second phase of their earn-in agreement, which involved additional drilling and investment. Following an initial 51% stake secured in November 2023, the company has rapidly progressed with a material mineral resource estimate, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, and a piloting program for Brazilian clays. Aclara is advancing the project through further drilling, environmental studies, and preparing for a pre-feasibility study to meet the surging demand for sustainable rare earths.

