Achilles Therapeutics Sells Technology Assets to AstraZeneca for $12 Million

Achilles Therapeutics ( (ACHL) ) just unveiled an update.

Achilles Therapeutics has sold its technology assets, including data and samples from the TRACERx study and its Material Acquisition Platform (MAP), to AstraZeneca for $12 million. This transaction marks the conclusion of a strategic review by Achilles, which will now implement further cost-reduction measures, including staff cuts and board resizing, as it adapts its business strategy in compliance with Nasdaq and SEC regulations.

Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops AI-powered precision T cell therapies aimed at targeting clonal neoantigens, which are unique protein markers expressed on cancer cells. The company uses DNA sequencing data and its proprietary PELEUS bioinformatics platform to identify patient-specific clonal neoantigens, enabling the development of targeted product candidates.

YTD Price Performance: 28.09%

Average Trading Volume: 157,516

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $46.84M

