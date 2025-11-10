ACG Metals Cancels Treasury Warrants, Streamlines Financial Instruments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ACG Metals Limited Class A ( (GB:ACG) ) has provided an announcement.

ACG Metals Limited has announced the cancellation of all treasury warrants, which were previously acquired during a Share Tender earlier in the year. The cancellation affects 26,899,414 warrants, leaving 11,689,784 warrants outstanding. This action does not impact the company’s issued share capital or voting rights, indicating a strategic move to streamline its financial instruments without altering shareholder influence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ACG) stock is a Buy with a £12.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ACG Metals Limited Class A stock, see the GB:ACG Stock Forecast page.

More about ACG Metals Limited Class A

Average Trading Volume: 11,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £242.6M

For a thorough assessment of ACG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue