ACG Metals Cancels Treasury Warrants, Streamlines Financial Instruments

ACG Metals Limited Class A ( (GB:ACG) ) has provided an announcement.
ACG Metals Limited has announced the cancellation of all treasury warrants, which were previously acquired during a Share Tender earlier in the year. The cancellation affects 26,899,414 warrants, leaving 11,689,784 warrants outstanding. This action does not impact the company’s issued share capital or voting rights, indicating a strategic move to streamline its financial instruments without altering shareholder influence.
More about ACG Metals Limited Class A
Average Trading Volume: 11,961
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £242.6M
