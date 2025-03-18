Aceso Life Science Group Secures Shareholder Approval for Strategic Placing Agreement

Aceso Life Science Group Limited ( (HK:0474) ) has issued an update.

Aceso Life Science Group Limited announced that the Ordinary Resolution proposed at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on March 18, 2025, was successfully passed by shareholders. This resolution approves the Placing Agreement and related transactions, granting a specific mandate to Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited’s directors for the issuance of Placing Shares. The approval reflects strong shareholder support, with 100% of votes cast in favor, potentially impacting the company’s strategic initiatives and market positioning positively.

More about Aceso Life Science Group Limited

Aceso Life Science Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company is involved in providing innovative products and services that cater to the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 259,505

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$391.2M

