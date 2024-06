Acerinox (ES:ACX) has released an update.

Acerinox, S.A. has announced the approval of a complementary dividend of 0.31 euros gross per share for the 2023 fiscal year, resulting in a total annual dividend of 0.62 euros per share. Shareholders will receive this payment on July 19, 2024, with the entitlement to the dividend ending on July 16, 2024.

