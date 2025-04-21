ACELYRIN, INC. Amends Merger Agreement with Alumis

ACELYRIN, INC. ( (SLRN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 6, 2025, ACELYRIN, INC. entered into a merger agreement with Alumis Inc., which was later amended on April 20, 2025. The merger will result in ACELYRIN becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumis, with Alumis stockholders owning approximately 52% and ACELYRIN stockholders owning about 48% of the combined company’s common stock. The boards of both companies have unanimously recommended the merger as beneficial for their respective stockholders. A special meeting for ACELYRIN stockholders to vote on the merger is scheduled for May 19, 2025.

The overall score reflects significant financial challenges and bearish technical indicators for ACELYRIN, INC. However, the potential merger and strategic pipeline developments provide some optimism. Investors should be cautious, noting the high-risk nature of the company’s financial position and the need for successful product development.

