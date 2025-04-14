Acea’s Shareholder Roma Capitale Proposes Auditor Remuneration Resolution

The latest announcement is out from ACEA SPA ( (IT:ACE) ).

Acea, with Roma Capitale as a major shareholder, has announced a draft resolution concerning the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for an upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting. This proposal, submitted by Roma Capitale, is accessible to the public through various official channels, indicating transparency and stakeholder engagement in the company’s governance processes.

More about ACEA SPA

YTD Price Performance: -1.39%

Average Trading Volume: 5,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.92B

