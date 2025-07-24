ACEA SPA Reports Strong 1H2025 Results and Strategic Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ACEA SPA ( (IT:ACE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ACEA SPA reported strong financial results for the first half of 2025, with significant growth in investments and profitability, highlighting the effectiveness of its industrial strategy. The company is advancing strategic projects in water infrastructure, continuing asset rotation in electricity, enhancing waste management capabilities, and expanding its presence in the gas sector, positioning itself for future growth and competitive strength.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:ACE) stock is a Buy with a EUR19.00 price target.

More about ACEA SPA

ACEA SPA operates in the utility sector, focusing on infrastructure services such as water, electricity, and waste management. The company is heavily invested in regulated businesses, which form a significant portion of its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 111,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.11B



