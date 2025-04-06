Ace Integrated Solutions Confirms SEBI Compliance for Q1 2025

Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd. ( (IN:ACEINTEG) ) has shared an update.

Ace Integrated Solutions Limited has announced compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company confirmed that securities received for dematerialization were processed appropriately, and no requests for rematerialization or dematerialization were received, as all shares are held in demat form. This announcement underscores the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and operational efficiency in its dealings with securities.

