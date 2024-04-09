ACDC Metals Reports Promising Drill Results

ACDC Metals Ltd (AU:ADC) has released an update.

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced the completion of a successful drilling program at the Douglas, Goschen Central, and North Watchem projects, with over 7,000 meters drilled. The early results indicate a potential new strandline discovery at Douglas, supporting previous findings, and assays are expected in the second quarter. The company remains debt-free with a cash balance of A$4.2 million and is focused on exploring heavy mineral sands and rare earth elements in Victoria, Australia.

