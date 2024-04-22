ACDC Metals Ltd: Promising Project Economics Revealed

ACDC Metals Ltd (AU:ADC) has released an update.

ACDC Metals Ltd has announced promising results from their Goschen Central Scoping Study, demonstrating strong economic potential for its heavy mineral sand and rare earth project. The study validates the company’s strategy and proprietary processing technology, with significant opportunities for resource expansion and product suite optimization. The company’s board is backing the project’s progression to the next development phase, underscoring its potential as a long-term cash flow generator and provider of domestically sourced critical metals.

For further insights into AU:ADC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.