ACDC Metals Advances Goschen Central Project Amid Favorable Market Conditions

ACDC Metals Ltd ( (AU:ADC) ) has shared an announcement.

ACDC Metals Ltd has reported significant progress in its Goschen Central Project, with a detailed mineralogy program revealing high monazite/xenotime content and attractive rare earth element (REE) values. The company is well-funded to advance its projects, supported by a favorable market outlook and governmental backing for critical minerals. ACDC Metals is poised to benefit from the rising global demand for non-Chinese supply, with plans to advance the Goschen Central Project through technical and regulatory development stages, reinforcing its strategic importance in the rare earth sector.

ACDC Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development and exploration of heavy mineral sands and rare earth elements. The company is strategically positioned within Australia’s growing rare earth sector and is advancing high-value mineral sands and rare earths element projects.

Average Trading Volume: 370,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.22M

