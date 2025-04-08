Accolade Completes Merger, Plans Nasdaq Delisting

An update from Accolade ( (ACCD) ) is now available.

Accolade has announced the completion of a merger that significantly impacts its convertible senior notes and stock options. As of the closing date, the company’s 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026, valued at $211,041,000, were affected by the merger, allowing holders to convert their notes into cash at a specified rate. The merger also led to the automatic conversion of company shares into cash, and the company has initiated steps to delist from Nasdaq and terminate its SEC registration. Additionally, the merger resulted in changes to the company’s board and executive team, with several directors and officers stepping down.

Spark’s Take on ACCD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ACCD is a Neutral.

Accolade exhibits strong revenue growth and positive momentum in stock price, but faces challenges in profitability and cash flow. The strategic merger with Transcarent is a significant positive development, potentially enhancing future prospects. However, current valuation metrics suggest caution due to financial losses.

To see Spark’s full report on ACCD stock, click here.

More about Accolade

YTD Price Performance: 105.26%

Average Trading Volume: 1,755,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $576.4M

For detailed information about ACCD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue