Accesso Technology Sees Increased Stake from Long Path Partners

accesso Technology ( (GB:ACSO) ) has provided an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC announced that Long Path Partners, closely associated with Brian Nelson, a Non-Executive Director of the company, has purchased 150,000 ordinary shares. This acquisition increases Long Path Partners’ stake to 19% of the company’s issued share capital, potentially strengthening its influence and signaling confidence in Accesso’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ACSO) stock is a Hold with a £410.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on accesso Technology stock, see the GB:ACSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ACSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ACSO is a Neutral.

Accesso Technology’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are moderate. The absence of a dividend yield and current market challenges also weigh on the score.

More about accesso Technology

Accesso Technology Group PLC is a leading provider of technology solutions for attractions and venues worldwide. The company focuses on delivering innovative services that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations for its clients in the leisure, entertainment, and cultural sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 114,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £128.3M

