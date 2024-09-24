Accesso Technology Group Completes Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 11,597 of its own Ordinary Shares on 23 September 2024, with prices ranging from 524 to 536 GBp per share. The company will cancel these shares, reducing the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 41,443,972, which also represents the total voting rights. This move is part of a share buyback programme announced previously on 23 August 2024.

