Accesso Technology Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

accesso Technology ( (GB:ACSO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 20,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 445.00 GBp to 447.00 GBp. This move is part of a strategy to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 39,980,044, which may influence shareholder voting rights and interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ACSO) stock is a Buy with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on accesso Technology stock, see the GB:ACSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ACSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ACSO is a Outperform.

Accesso Technology’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, such as share buybacks and board reinforcement, are significant positives. However, the stock’s current technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is relatively high without a dividend yield. These factors contribute to an overall stock score of 71.

More about accesso Technology

Accesso Technology Group PLC operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing ticketing solutions and virtual queuing services for attractions and venues worldwide. The company is known for its innovative products that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 79,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £176.3M

