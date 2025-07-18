Accesso Technology Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

accesso Technology ( (GB:ACSO) ) has shared an announcement.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 1,968 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 425.00 GBp to 429.00 GBp, with a volume-weighted average price of 427.2520 GBp. This transaction is part of a previously announced share buyback program, and the purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 40,122,624. This move is likely to impact the company’s share value and voting rights, providing shareholders with a new denominator for calculating their interests under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ACSO) stock is a Buy with a £575.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on accesso Technology stock, see the GB:ACSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ACSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ACSO is a Neutral.

Accesso Technology’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, including share buybacks and acquisitions, contribute positively to its stock score. However, bearish technical indicators and a lack of dividend yield constrain the overall attractiveness. The stock is fairly valued, providing a stable but not overly attractive investment opportunity.

More about accesso Technology

Accesso Technology Group PLC operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing ticketing, point-of-sale, and virtual queuing solutions primarily for the leisure, entertainment, and cultural markets.

Average Trading Volume: 95,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £168M

