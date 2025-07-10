Accesso Technology Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

accesso Technology ( (GB:ACSO) ) has provided an announcement.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 11,000 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 488.00 GBp to 491.00 GBp. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 40,205,968, potentially increasing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ACSO) stock is a Buy with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on accesso Technology stock, see the GB:ACSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ACSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ACSO is a Outperform.

Accesso Technology’s overall stock score is primarily driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. Financial stability and strategic initiatives such as share buybacks and acquisitions support future growth prospects. While technical indicators present a mixed outlook, the current undervaluation provides an attractive entry point for investors.

More about accesso Technology

Accesso Technology Group PLC operates in the technology industry, specializing in providing ticketing solutions and virtual queuing systems for attractions, venues, and events. The company focuses on enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 86,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £192.1M

