Accesso Technology Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 26,000 Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

accesso Technology ( (GB:ACSO) ) has issued an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 26,000 of its Ordinary Shares as part of its share buyback programme. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 333.00 GBp to 342.00 GBp and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 39,003,941. This move is likely to impact the company’s share value and voting rights, as shareholders will use the new total for calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ACSO) stock is a Hold with a £410.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on accesso Technology stock, see the GB:ACSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ACSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ACSO is a Neutral.

Accesso Technology’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are moderate. The absence of a dividend yield and current market challenges also weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ACSO stock, click here.

More about accesso Technology

Accesso Technology Group PLC operates in the technology industry, specializing in providing ticketing and virtual queuing solutions primarily for the leisure, entertainment, and cultural sectors. The company focuses on enhancing guest experiences and optimizing operational efficiency for its clients through innovative technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 114,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £128.3M

For a thorough assessment of ACSO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue