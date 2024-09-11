Accesso Technology Concludes Share Buyback

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 22,000 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 516.00 to 528.00 GBp per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, consequently reducing the number of shares in issue to 41,515,384 and aligning the total voting rights with this figure. This move is part of the company’s share buyback program announced on August 23, 2024.

