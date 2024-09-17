Accesso Tech Completes Share Buyback and Cancels Shares

accesso Technology (GB:ACSO) has released an update.

Accesso Technology Group PLC has successfully executed a share buyback, purchasing 6,384 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 520.00 to 526.00 GBp per share, with the volume weighted average price being 521.5185 GBp. These shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 41,483,783 and consequently, the total voting rights. The reduction in share count reflects Accesso’s commitment to shareholder value and capital management.

For further insights into GB:ACSO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.