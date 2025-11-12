ACCESS Newswire Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Issuer Direct ( (ACCS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Issuer Direct presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ACCESS Newswire Inc., a prominent player in the communications industry, specializes in providing innovative Public Relations and Investor Relations solutions to a diverse range of clients, from startups to global brands.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, ACCESS Newswire announced a modest revenue increase to $5.7 million, alongside a significant rise in Adjusted EBITDA, which grew by 71% compared to the same period last year. The company maintained a strong gross margin of 75%, reflecting its operational efficiency and strategic focus on customer growth.

Key financial highlights include a reduction in operating loss to $184,000, down from $604,000 in Q3 2024, and a notable decrease in net loss from continuing operations, which fell to $45,000 from $870,000 in the previous year. The company’s strategic initiatives have led to a 7% increase in core press release revenue, contributing to the overall revenue growth. Additionally, the company’s subscription customer base expanded, with the average annual recurring revenue per customer increasing to $11,651.

Looking ahead, ACCESS Newswire’s management remains optimistic about capturing additional market share through continued product innovation and operational efficiency. The company is poised to introduce product enhancements aimed at improving customer experience and sustaining top-line growth, positioning itself favorably in the evolving communications landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue