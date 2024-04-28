Accelerate Resources Welcomes Industry Veteran to Board

Accelerate Resources Ltd. (AU:AX8) has released an update.

Accelerate Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Thompson, a seasoned figure in the mineral industry with over 30 years of experience, as a Non-executive Director starting May 1, 2024. Thompson, known for his successful tenure at Talga Group Ltd transforming it into a major battery materials company, brings extensive expertise in mineral discoveries and project development to Accelerate’s board. The company also thanks the outgoing Dr. Steve Bodon for his service and contributions.

For further insights into AU:AX8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.