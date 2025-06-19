Accelerate Resources Ltd. Appoints New Auditor

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Accelerate Resources Ltd. ( (AU:AX8) ) has issued an announcement.

Accelerate Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of HLB Mann Judd as its new auditor, following the resignation of Hall Chadwick WA Audit Pty Ltd. This change is part of the company’s strategic decision after auditing partner rotation and a tendering process, with a resolution to confirm the appointment to be proposed at the next Annual General Meeting.

More about Accelerate Resources Ltd.

Accelerate Resources Ltd. operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing opportunities within the mining industry, aiming to enhance its market position and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.58M

