ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Advances Phase 2 Study of ACP-204 for Lewy Body Dementia Psychosis

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((ACAD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2, Efficacy and Safety Study of ACP-204 in Adults With Lewy Body Dementia Psychosis (LBDP).’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ACP-204 in treating psychosis associated with Lewy Body Dementia, a significant condition affecting cognitive and motor functions in adults.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ACP-204, an experimental drug administered in two doses (30 mg and 60 mg) compared to a placebo. The drug is designed to alleviate symptoms of psychosis in patients with Lewy Body Dementia.

Study Design: This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel-group design. Participants are randomly assigned to one of three groups: two receiving different doses of ACP-204 and one receiving a placebo. The study employs quadruple masking, ensuring that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the group assignments, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 12, 2025, with primary completion expected shortly after the 6-week intervention period. The most recent update was submitted on October 20, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position in treating neurodegenerative disorders. Competitors in the dementia treatment space will be closely monitoring these developments, potentially impacting industry dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

