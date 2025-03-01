Acadia Healthcare Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ( (ACHC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. presented to its investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a prominent provider of behavioral healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of facilities that offer a range of inpatient and outpatient services. The company is recognized for its focus on mental health and addiction treatment, serving a significant number of patients across various states.

In its latest earnings report, Acadia Healthcare reported a revenue of $774.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a 4.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The company also announced a new $300 million share repurchase authorization, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key highlights from the report include a 4.7% increase in same facility revenue, driven by a rise in patient days and revenue per patient day. The company added 577 newly licensed beds in the quarter, expanding its capacity to meet growing demand. Despite challenges such as a $14.3 million professional liability reserve adjustment and a $5.0 million impact from closing a facility, Acadia achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $153.1 million.

Looking ahead, Acadia has set its 2025 financial guidance with expected revenue between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $675 million to $725 million. The company plans to continue its expansion strategy, with a target of adding 800 to 1,000 beds in 2025.

Acadia’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing their strategic investments and expansion plans to address the increasing demand for behavioral healthcare services. With a strong financial position and a clear growth trajectory, Acadia is poised to continue its leadership in the behavioral healthcare sector.