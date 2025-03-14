Acacia Research Corp. Reports 2024 Financial Results

Acacia Research Corp. ( (ACTG) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acacia Research Corp. presented to its investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, a publicly traded company on Nasdaq, specializes in acquiring and operating businesses in the technology, energy, and industrial sectors, leveraging its expertise and capital to drive value.

In its latest earnings report, Acacia Research Corporation announced a consolidated revenue of $48.8 million for the fourth quarter and $122.3 million for the full year 2024. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $13.4 million for the quarter and $36.1 million for the year. Despite these losses, the company highlighted strategic acquisitions and operational improvements as key achievements in 2024.

Key financial metrics from the report include an adjusted net income of $14.2 million for the year and an adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million. The company completed two significant acquisitions in 2024: Benchmark’s acquisition of Revolution assets and the acquisition of Deflecto, which contributed to the revenue growth in energy and manufacturing operations. Additionally, Acacia completed a $20 million share repurchase program, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Acacia Research Corporation remains focused on integrating its recent acquisitions and optimizing its portfolio. With a healthy cash balance of $273.9 million at year-end, the company is well-positioned to pursue further strategic opportunities and continue its growth trajectory in the coming year.

