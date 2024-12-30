ABx Group Issues Convertible Notes to Boost Capital

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has announced the issuance of 370,000 unquoted convertible notes, marking a significant move in their financial strategy. This development, scheduled for December 30, 2024, offers potential investors insight into the company’s capital structure and future plans. Such strategic maneuvers could impact the company’s market position and investor interest.

