abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has announced a third interim dividend of 1.0p per share for the quarter ending September 2024, with a split between Property Income and Ordinary Dividends. Shareholders can expect the payment on 29 November 2024, following the ex-dividend date of 14 November 2024.

