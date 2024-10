Abivax SA (FR:ABVX) has released an update.

Abivax SA, a biotech company developing treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, has ended its liquidity contract with TRADITION SECURITIES AND FUTURE, effective September 30, 2024. Upon termination, the company’s liquidity account held €434,377.26 in cash and no shares, a change from the semi-annual statement that reported 11,431 shares and €313,753.00 in cash.

