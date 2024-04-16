Abitibi Metals Reveals Promising Drill Results

Abitibi Metals Corp (TSE:AMQ) has released an update.

Abitibi Metals Corp. announces impressive drilling results from their B26 Polymetallic Deposit, with a standout intersection of 1.47% copper equivalent (CuEq) over 97.5 meters near the surface. These findings highlight the potential for both high-grade core and bulk tonnage open pit mining, expanding the known mineralized zone and enhancing the project’s prospects. The results are part of a fully funded 30,000-meter drilling program aimed at defining the deposit’s potential.

