Abitibi Metals Reports Promising Drill Results

Abitibi Metals Corp’s ongoing maiden drill program at its high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit has uncovered significant semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization, highlighting the deposit’s expansion potential. Recent results include a 10.6-meter interval with 11.4% copper equivalent and strong visual indications of copper, suggesting early success in the exploration program. The company has completed over 7,000 meters of drilling with more assay results pending, indicating a promising start for the project.

