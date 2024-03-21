Abitibi Metals Launches $3M Strategic Financing

Abitibi Metals Corp (TSE:AMQ) has released an update.

Abitibi Metals Corp. is set to bolster its financial position by offering a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising C$3 million through the sale of charity flow-through common shares at C$0.86 each. The funds raised from this initiative are earmarked for exploration expenses related to the company’s mining projects in Québec. This strategic move, anticipated to close by April 9, 2024, is expected to accelerate Abitibi’s plans, including earning up to 80% of the high-grade B26 Deposit.

