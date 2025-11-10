Abingdon Health Secures $2M Contract for Multiplex Diagnostic Test Development

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Abingdon Health PLC ( (GB:ABDX) ).

Abingdon Health PLC has secured a significant contract valued at approximately US$2 million with a US-based company for the development and manufacturing scale-up of a semi-quantitative, multiplex lateral flow test system. This contract highlights the company’s robust CDMO capabilities and its strategic expansion in the USA, particularly in Madison, Wisconsin, to meet growing demand. The project, expected to span 24 months, underscores Abingdon Health’s ability to support clients from concept to commercial success, enhancing its market positioning and offering comprehensive regulatory and manufacturing services.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ABDX) stock is a Hold with a £7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Abingdon Health PLC stock, see the GB:ABDX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ABDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ABDX is a Neutral.

Abingdon Health PLC’s overall score is driven by its strong business development activities and promising revenue growth, albeit overshadowed by persistent profitability challenges and valuation concerns. Technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook, while recent corporate events present potential for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ABDX stock, click here.

More about Abingdon Health PLC

Abingdon Health Group is a leading med-tech contract service provider offering lateral flow product development, regulatory support, technology transfer, and manufacturing services. The company serves an international customer base, focusing on infectious disease, clinical testing, animal health, and environmental testing. Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England, with facilities in Doncaster, England, and Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 159,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £18.2M

See more insights into ABDX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue