Abingdon Health Reports Strong Growth and Expansion in FY25 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Abingdon Health PLC ( (GB:ABDX) ) has provided an announcement.

Abingdon Health plc reported significant growth and expansion in its final results for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The company secured several large contracts, expanded its CDMO service offerings, and opened new facilities in the UK and USA, contributing to a 40% increase in revenue to £8.6m. Despite an operating loss of £3.5m, the company is optimistic about future growth, supported by recent successful fundraisings and strategic partnerships. The new financial year has started strong, with Q1 revenue ahead of the previous period, indicating continued momentum and potential for further expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ABDX) stock is a Hold with a £7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Abingdon Health PLC stock, see the GB:ABDX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ABDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ABDX is a Neutral.

Abingdon Health PLC’s overall score is driven by its strong business development activities and promising revenue growth, albeit overshadowed by persistent profitability challenges and valuation concerns. Technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook, while recent corporate events present potential for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ABDX stock, click here.

More about Abingdon Health PLC

Abingdon Health plc is a leading med-tech contract service provider specializing in lateral flow technology. The company offers comprehensive services including product development, regulatory support, technology transfer, and manufacturing for international customers in the diagnostics and medical device industry. With facilities in York and Doncaster, UK, and Madison, Wisconsin, USA, Abingdon Health supports projects from concept to commercial success across various sectors such as infectious disease, clinical testing, animal health, and environmental testing.

Average Trading Volume: 159,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £18.2M

See more data about ABDX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue