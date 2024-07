Abingdon Health PLC (GB:ABDX) has released an update.

Abingdon Health PLC has announced the appointment of Zeus Capital Limited as its new Nominated Adviser and Broker, effective immediately. This strategic change comes as a result of Zeus Capital’s acquisition of WH Ireland’s Capital Markets Division. Abingdon Health assures stakeholders that the transition is overseen by Chris Yates, the CEO.

