Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC Updates on Total Voting Rights

An announcement from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC ( (GB:ASL) ) is now available.

As of February 28, 2025, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC announced that its issued share capital consists of 82,754,105 ordinary shares with voting rights. This update is significant for shareholders who need to calculate their shareholding interests in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their investment positions in the company.

More about Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC operates in the financial sector, focusing on investments in smaller UK companies. The company provides investment opportunities aimed at capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of smaller companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -4.39%

Average Trading Volume: 144,646

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Find detailed analytics on ASL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.