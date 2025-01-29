Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC ( (GB:ASL) ) just unveiled an update.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 35,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,440.5714p per share, following the authorization granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation to 83,304,105, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC operates in the investment management industry, focusing on smaller UK companies. The trust aims to provide investors with capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller company stocks.

YTD Price Performance: -2.59%

Average Trading Volume: 147,063

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more data about ASL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.