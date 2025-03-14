Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

The latest update is out from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC ( (GB:ASL) ).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 15,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 1,344.6667p per share, following the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 82,573,105, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively, which may enhance shareholder value.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC operates within the investment industry, focusing on smaller companies. The company primarily engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of smaller UK companies, aiming to achieve capital growth.

