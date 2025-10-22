Aberdeen Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth in AUMA and Customer Base

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aberdeen Group ( (GB:ABDN) ) has shared an announcement.

Aberdeen Group PLC reported a 6% increase in assets under management and administration (AUMA) to £542.4 billion year-to-date, driven by strong performance in its interactive investor platform and positive market movements. The company has seen significant growth in customer acquisition and trading volumes, with improvements in service levels and net promoter scores across its divisions, positioning it well for future growth and achieving its 2026 targets.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ABDN) stock is a Hold with a £190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aberdeen Group stock, see the GB:ABDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ABDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ABDN is a Outperform.

Aberdeen Group’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s solid profitability and low leverage enhance its financial stability, while the low P/E ratio and high dividend yield make it appealing for value and income investors. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term weakness but longer-term strength.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ABDN stock, click here.

More about Aberdeen Group

Aberdeen Group PLC operates in the wealth and investment management industry, providing services such as asset management and financial advisory. The company focuses on growing its customer base and enhancing its product offerings to maintain strong market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 3,610,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.62B

For a thorough assessment of ABDN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue