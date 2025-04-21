ABC-MART Announces Changes in Board of Directors

ABC-MART ( (JP:2670) ) just unveiled an update.

ABC-MART, INC. announced changes in its Board of Directors, with the appointment of three new candidates, including Hideki Kobayakawa, Hiroko Suzuki, and Kanako Sasaki, as Outside Directors. The appointments are set to be confirmed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Additionally, the company disclosed the retirement of Director Kou Toyoda due to the expiration of his term.

