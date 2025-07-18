AbbVie’s Venetoclax Study Update: Long-Term Safety in Focus

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie (ABBV) has provided an update on its ongoing clinical study titled ‘An Extension Study of Venetoclax for Subjects Who Have Completed a Prior Venetoclax Clinical Trial.’ The study aims to supply venetoclax and gather long-term safety data for participants who have shown tolerance and benefit from the drug in previous trials. This extension study is significant as it seeks to ensure continued treatment for patients while assessing the long-term safety of venetoclax.

The intervention being tested is Venetoclax, an oral drug available in film-coated tablets or tablets for oral suspension. It is designed to continue the treatment regimen from prior studies, focusing on its sustained efficacy and safety.

The study is interventional, following a single-group model without any masking, and its primary purpose is treatment. This straightforward design allows for direct observation of venetoclax’s long-term effects on participants.

The study began on September 6, 2019, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The most recent update was submitted on July 16, 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

This update may influence AbbVie’s stock performance positively, as continued research into venetoclax could strengthen investor confidence in the company’s commitment to long-term patient care. Competitors in the oncology sector may also be monitoring these developments closely, as venetoclax remains a key player in cancer treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

