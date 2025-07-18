AbbVie’s Venetoclax Study: A New Hope for AML Patients in Greece

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a study titled ‘A Prospective Non-Interventional Study to Describe the Effectiveness and Safety of Venetoclax as a First-Line Treatment in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients Who Are Ineligible to Intensive Chemotherapy in Routine Clinical Practice in Greece.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Venetoclax, an oral medication, in treating AML in adults who cannot undergo intensive chemotherapy. This research is significant as it could offer a viable treatment option for a vulnerable patient group.

The intervention being tested is Venetoclax, an oral tablet approved for treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia. It is intended to be used as a first-line treatment for patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, providing a potentially less burdensome treatment option.

The study is observational with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. It involves approximately 100 participants across 15 sites in Greece, who will receive Venetoclax as per the approved local label. The study is designed to integrate seamlessly into routine clinical practice, minimizing additional burdens on participants.

The study began on May 26, 2022, with an estimated primary completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might become available.

This study could have significant market implications for AbbVie, potentially boosting its stock performance if Venetoclax proves effective for this patient group. It could also influence investor sentiment positively, as the company continues to expand its portfolio in the oncology sector. Competitors in the AML treatment market will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

