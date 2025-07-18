AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Study: A New Hope for Hidradenitis Suppurativa?

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult and Adolescent Subjects With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa Who Have Failed Anti-TNF Therapy. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in treating moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in patients who have not responded to anti-TNF therapy. This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment for HS, a painful inflammatory skin disease.

The intervention being tested is upadacitinib, an oral tablet already approved for several inflammatory conditions. It is being evaluated for its ability to reduce disease activity and adverse events in HS patients.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to receive either upadacitinib or a placebo. It follows a parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants nor those administering the treatment know who receives the active drug or placebo. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 21, 2023, with primary completion and estimated study completion dates not yet reached. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the treatment.

This clinical update could positively impact AbbVie’s stock performance by expanding its portfolio with a new indication for upadacitinib, potentially increasing investor confidence. The study’s progress is also relevant in the context of competitors in the inflammatory disease treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

