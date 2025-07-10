AbbVie’s Ubrogepant Study: Real-World Insights into Migraine Treatment

Abbvie ((ABBV)), Abbvie (($CC:ABBV.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AbbVie is conducting a study titled ‘Evaluation of Function And Satisfaction of UbrogepanT-treated Migraine Patients in Canada (FAST): Prospective, Observational, Real-world Study.’ The study aims to assess the function and satisfaction of adult participants using oral ubrogepant after multiple migraine attacks. This research is significant as it evaluates a real-world application of a migraine treatment, potentially enhancing patient care and satisfaction.

The intervention being tested is ubrogepant, an approved oral medication for the acute treatment of migraines in adults. Participants will receive the drug as prescribed by their physicians, following routine clinical practice.

The study is observational with a cohort model and a prospective time perspective. It involves approximately 167 participants across 10-15 sites in Canada, with no additional burden expected for participants beyond regular clinical visits.

The study began on February 12, 2025, with the last update submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates to stakeholders.

This study update could positively impact AbbVie’s stock performance by reinforcing its commitment to migraine treatment innovation. It may also influence investor sentiment, especially in comparison to competitors in the migraine treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

